Raiders & Titans Expected To Be Major Suitors For WR Alec Pierce?

Per Tony Pauline, the Raiders and Titans are expected to be major suitors for Colts WR Alec Pierce in free agency if he doesn’t get tagged or sign a long-term deal before the new league year.

Pauline expects Pierce to hit the open market, and he is in line to be the best available as Cowboys WR George Pickens will likely either be tagged or extended. Because of this, Pauline says Pierce is expected to sign a contract that averages at least $27 million annually.

Pierce, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Colts in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati.

He’s just finished the final year of a four-year $6,601,342 rookie contract that included a $1,980,976 signing bonus.

In 2025, Pierce appeared in 15 games for the Colts and recorded 47 receptions on 84 targets for 1,004 yards (21.3 YPC) and six touchdowns.

We will have more on Pierce as the news becomes available.