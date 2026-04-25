Titans Signing Houston CB Latrell McCutchin

According to Matt Zenitz, the Titans are signing former Houston CB Latrell McCutchin as an undrafted free agent.

McCutchin, 23, bounced around from USC to Oklahoma to start his college career before landing at Houston. After sitting out his first season, he became a two-year starter and earned second-team All-Big 12 his final year.

During his five-year college career, McCutchin recorded 119 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, five forced fumbles, no interceptions and 14 pass deflections in 48 career games with 27 starts.