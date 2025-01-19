Raiders To Work To Schedule In-Person Interview With Lions OC Ben Johnson This Week

According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are expected to try and move forward to secure an in-person interview with Lions OC Ben Johnson this week.

Rapoport notes Johnson remains Las Vegas’ top target and they have checked the boxes they need to in the hiring process to move forward with him.

However, he adds Johnson will have lots of options, including staying in Detroit or joining another team.

Here’s where the Raiders’ coaching search stands:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested)

(Requested) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings DC Brian Flores

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Requested)

(Requested) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested)

(Requested) Former Jets HC Robert Saleh (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) Former Commanders HC Ron Rivera (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Seahawks HC Pete Carroll (Interviewed)

Johnson, 38, started his coaching career with Boston College in 2009 as a graduate assistant. From there, Johnson coached tight ends for the 2011 season.

The Dolphins hired Johnson in 2012 as an offensive assistant and he was later promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2013.

Johnson coached tight ends and wide receivers with the Dolphins until 2019 before the Lions hired him as a quality control coach. He coached tight ends for the Lions in 2020 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2024, the Lions offense ranked No. 1 in yards per game and No. 1 in points per game, including No. 2 in passing yards per game and No. 6 in rushing yards per game.

We’ll have more on Johnson and the Raiders as the news is available.