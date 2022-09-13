Raiders Tried Out Five Veteran Players

The Las Vegas Raiders brought in five veteran free agents for tryouts on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

Of this group, the Raiders signed Robey-Coleman to their practice squad and are expected to sign Price to a contract.

Hargreaves, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $14.17 million rookie contract when the Buccaneers exercised his fifth-year option for 2020 at $9.9 million.

The Buccaneers waived Hargreaves in November of 2020 and he was later claimed by the Texans. Houston re-signed him to a one-year deal but cut him loose in November and was quickly claimed by the Bengals off of waivers.

In 2021, Hargreaves appeared in four games for the Bengals and eight games for the Texans, recording 31 total tackles, one interception and three pass deflections.

Osemele, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract with the team before signing a five-year, $58.5 million contract with the Raiders back in 2016.

The Raiders traded Osemele to the Jets for a fifth-round pick, but he was later released and sat out the remainder of the season. He signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs that was worth up to $2 million prior to the start of the 2020 season.

In 2020, Osemele appeared in and started in five games for the Chiefs.