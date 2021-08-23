Raiders Tried To Trade For Bears OLB Khalil Mack This Offseason

According to Vic Tafur, the Raiders made a call to the Bears before the start of free agency this past March to inquire on OLB Khalil Mack‘s availability in a trade.

The Raiders of course infamously traded Mack to Chicago for a huge haul of draft picks rather than sign him to an enormous extension.

Since then, Las Vegas has been searching for an established pass rusher. The Bears were willing to sign Mack to a huge deal but encountered some cap issues this offseason, leading to the Raiders reaching out.

Chicago rebuffed the trade request, however. Tafur says the Raiders then pivoted to their plan of signing DE Yannick Ngakoue in free agency.

Mack, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. Mack played out the final year of his four-year, $18,677,002, but the Raiders picked up his fifth-year option.

The Raiders later traded Mack to the Bears coming out of the preseason in a deal that included two first-round picks and Mack signed a six-year, $141 million extension that included $90 million guaranteed with Chicago.

In 2020, Mack appeared in 16 games for the Bears and recorded 50 tackles, 9 sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles, and three pass defenses.