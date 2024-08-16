Raiders Waive QB Anthony Brown

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they waived QB Anthony Brown Jr. on Friday.

We have waived QB Anthony Brown Jr. pic.twitter.com/y9JfZXAwIi — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 16, 2024

Brown, 26, played three seasons at Boston College before transferring to Oregon. He went undrafted out of Oregon this past April.

Brown later signed a rookie contract with the Ravens but was waived coming out of the preseason and later added to their practice squad. He was promoted a couple of times later in the season.

Brown was on and off of the Ravens’ practice squad in 2023 before catching on with the Raiders in January.

In 2022, Brown appeared in two games with one start for the Ravens and completed 22 of 49 pass attempts (44.9 percent) for 302 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

During his five-year college career, Brown threw for 7,891 yards to go with 61 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also rushed 287 times for 1,121 yards (3.9 YPC) and 15 touchdowns.