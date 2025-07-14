Raiders Waive QB Carter Bradley

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have waived QB Carter Bradley.

Bradley, 25, wound up going undrafted out of South Alabama. He later signed a rookie contract with the Raiders, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Las Vegas later signed him to their practice squad and eventually the active roster. He is the son of Colts DC Gus Bradley.

For his college career, Bradley appeared in 46 games and completed 62.9 percent of his passes for 8,372 yards, 61 touchdowns and 27 interceptions.