Raiders Waiving RB Dare Ogunbowale

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Raiders are waiving veteran RB Dare Ogunbowale, who recently signed on with the team.

Ogunbowale, 32, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin back in 2017. The Texans cut him loose coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

After being released by Houston, Ogunbowale had brief stints with the Buccaneers and Washington before returning to Tampa Bay in 2018. He was re-signed to a futures deal for 2019 and eventually caught on with the Jaguars at the start of the 2020 season.

Jacksonville brought him back on an exclusive rights deal for the 2021 season. After the Jaguars declined to tender him in 2022, he signed a two-year, $3.3 million deal with the Texans. He then signed one-year deals to remain in Houston for 2024 and 2025.

In 2025, Ogunbowale appeared in all 17 games for the Texans and rushed 11 times for 25 yards and a touchdown. He also caught 10 passes for 76 yards.