Raiders Want To Shut Down Maxx Crosby For Rest Of Season

According to Jay Glazer, the Raiders told Maxx Crosby that they want to shut him down for the final two games of the regular season.

Glazer writes that Crosby “vehemently disagreed” with the decision and stormed out of the team facility.

Ian Rapoport confirmed that Las Vegas ruled out Crosby for Week 17 because of a lingering knee injury he’s had since October.

The Raiders are trending toward the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft at 2-13. With Las Vegas set to play the 2-13 Giants, Week 17 will be a battle for the potential top pick in the draft.

Crosby, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019 out of Eastern Michigan University.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,302,264 contract that included a $782,264 signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $850,000 when he signed a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension with over $53 million guaranteed.

Crosby was due base salaries of $22.236 million and $18.84 million in the final two years of the deal when he signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension in March 2025.

In 2025, Crosby appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and recorded 73 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, one interception, six pass defenses, and two forced fumbles.