Raiders Won’t Tender RFA FB Alec Ingold

According to Tom Pelissero, the Raiders are declining to tender pending restricted free agent FB Alec Ingold.

Although Ingold was a team captain, he’s coming off of a torn ACL. An original round tender would have been $2.4 million, a second-round tender would have been $3.9 million.

Pelissero does say Ingold is expected to be ready by training camp and the Raiders haven’t closed the door to a return.

Ingold, 25, went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft and later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Raiders worth $1.765 million and $10,000 guaranteed.

He was set to be a restricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Ingold appeared in eight games for the Raiders, logging two carries for one yard and nine receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown.