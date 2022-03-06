Raiders Working On Contract Extension With DE Maxx Crosby

Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports that the Raiders are working with DE Maxx Crosby on a contract extension that could see him become one of the highest-paid defensive players in the league.

Tafur mentions that the extension talks are going well and it is likely the deal comes together before the Raiders work on a new contract for QB Derek Carr.

Crosby, 24, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019. He is entering the final year of his four-year, $3,302,264 contract that included a $782,264 signing bonus.

Crosby stands to make a base salary of $850,000 for the final year of his current deal.

In 2021, Crosby appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and recorded 56 tackles, eight sacks, and seven passes defended.

We will have more news on Crosby and the Raiders as it becomes available.