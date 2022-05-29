Raiders Working On New Contract With TE Darren Waller

Raiders TE Darren Waller revealed that his agent is working on a new deal with Las Vegas that will likely see him become one of the highest-paid tight ends in the NFL.

“My agent is working on that,” Waller said on the Ross Tucker Podcast. “I understand it, but I know if I focus on it too much, it could take away from my job and learning a new system and just continuing to try to elevate and take care of my body in the right way. I try to focus on those things and let my agent handle that. When decisions need to be made, decisions need to be made.”

Waller has participated in the Raiders’ voluntary offseason program despite wanting a new deal from the team.

The Browns recently signed TE David Njoku to a four-year, $56.75 million extension with $28 million guaranteed, with Waller likely looking to earn more than that for the 2022 season.

Waller, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.39 million rookie contract when Baltimore waived him coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

The Raiders signed him off the Ravens’ practice squad in 2018 and later locked him up to a three-year extension worth around $9 million per year.

In 2021, Waller appeared in 11 games for the Raiders and caught 55 passes for 665 yards receiving and two touchdowns.