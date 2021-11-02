Raiders WR Henry Ruggs Involved In Serious Car Accident, Facing Felony DUI Charge

According to TMZ, Raiders WR Henry Ruggs was involved in a serious car accident on Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Ruggs was in a wreck in Las Vegas at about 3:40 AM. A source close to Ruggs says he is okay.

Local news reports indicate there was at least one fatality in the crash and law enforcement also confirmed that to TMZ.

Police told Caroline Bleakley of 8 News Now in Las Vegas that Ruggs showed signs of impairment and is facing a felony DUI charge.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 22-year-old Henry Rugs III, remained on scene and showed signs of impairment. He was transported to UMC hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death. (3/3) — LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 2, 2021

Ruggs’ attorney released the following statement:

“On behalf of our client Henry Ruggs III we are conducting our own investigation as of this writing and ask everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered.”

Ruggs, 22, was a two-year starter at Alabama. The Raiders used the No. 12 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft to select him.

Ruggs signed a four-year, $16,671,626 contract that includes a $9,684,819 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Raiders to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Ruggs has appeared in seven games for the Raiders and caught 24 of 36 targets for 469 yards receiving and two touchdowns. He’s also rushed three times for 16 yards.