Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers Remains Potential Trade Candidate

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones mentions Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers as a strong trade candidate, but notes any team trading for Meyers likely would need to feel good about giving him a contract extension.

Jones points out the Raiders have tried to ramp up the snaps for second-round WR Jack Bech, who would see the biggest promotion in roles and responsibilities if the team dealt Meyers.

Meyers has been consistently mentioned in trade rumors datingback to the preseason. Josina Anderson reported last week that the Raiders were still rebuffing teams when they inquired about Meyers.

Jeremy Fowler previously reported the Raiders were “not closed off” to the idea of trading Meyers, but they aren’t actively looking to move him. He added they would prefer to wait until after the year to make sweeping roster decisions, but the poor start to 2025 could lead to some re-evaluations.

Meyers requested a trade this year after contract talks between him and the team didn’t result in a new deal. There was some trade interest in him back in August but that team wanted the Raiders to pick up some of Meyers’ salary.

Meyers is set to earn $10.76 million in the final year of his deal this season. A new team would be responsible for a prorated amount of Meyers’ salary depending on how many games are left.

Meyers, 28, went undrafted in 2019 out of North Carolina State but eventually signed with the Patriots and made the 53-man roster as a rookie, plus both of the following seasons.

The Patriots tendered Meyers as a restricted free agent in 2022 at the second-round level for $4 million. As an unrestricted free agent, he signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Raiders in 2023.

In 2025, Meyers has appeared in six games for the Raiders and caught 29 passes on 43 targets for 329 yards and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Raiders and Meyers as the news is available.