Rams & Aaron Donald Have Had Contract Discussions

Rams GM Les Snead told reporters at the Combine that he and reps for DT Aaron Donald have had contract discussions, per Jourdan Rodrigue.

Snead added he’s confident the two sides will be in a good place this offseason.

“I never say anything w certainty (but) that’s not a concern right now.”

There has been speculation about Donald potentially choosing to retire this offseason or wanting a raise on his deal to reflect his status as the league’s best defensive player. It does appear things are tracking toward Los Angeles having him in the fold as they look to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Donald, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Rams back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $10.136 million rookie contract when the Rams picked up his fifth-year team option for the 2018 season, which cost them around $6.892 million.

Los Angeles signed Donald to a record six-year, $135 million extension back in August of 2019, which included a $40 million signing bonus and $86,892,000 guaranteed.

Donald has three years remaining on his deal with base salaries of $9.25 million, $14 million and $14 million.

In 2021, Donald appeared in all 17 games for the Rams, recording 84 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and four pass deflections.

We’ll have more on the Rams and Donald as the news is available.