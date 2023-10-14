Rams Activate DL Marquise Copeland & Cory Durden For Week 6

The Rams announced that they are activating defensive linemen Marquise Copeland and Cory Durden from the practice squad for Week 6.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Activated, from Practice Squad DT Marquise Copeland, DT Cory Durden — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 14, 2023

Copeland, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Cincinnati back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Rams and was on and off of their roster for the past few years.

The Rams declined to tender Copeland a restricted offer for the 2023 season this offseason and decided to bring him back on the practice squad.

In 2022, Copeland appeared in 15 games for the Rams and recorded 31 tackles and a sack.