Rams Activate DT Larrell Murchison From IR, Sign DL Jonah Williams

The Los Angeles Rams announced they officially activated DT Larrell Murchison from injured reserve and signed DL Jonah Williams from the Vikings’ practice squad to their active roster.

LA Rams Roster Moves:

• Activated, from Reserve DT Larrell Murchison

• Free Agent Signing DL Jonah Williams pic.twitter.com/R7sy8MK6Tr — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 4, 2024

Los Angeles designated Murchison to return from injured reserve earlier this week.

Murchison, 26, was drafted by the Titans in the fifth round out of N.C. State in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3,572,241 million which included a signing bonus of $277,741.

Murchison signed a multi-year deal with the Titans before being waived last year. The Rams later claimed him off waivers and he finished out the season in Los Angeles. He re-signed with LA last offseason.

In 2023, Murchison appeared in 15 games for the Rams and recorded 16 tackles and no sacks.

Williams, 28, signed with the Rams back in 2020 as an undrafted free agent in April. After training camp, Williams was released and signed back to the team’s practice squad.

Following the 2020 season, the Rams signed Williams to a futures contract. They later waived him in November of 2021 and brought him back on the practice squad again shortly after.

Los Angeles signed him to another futures contract in February of 2022, and he stayed with the Rams until his contract expired after the 2023 season. He caught on with the Vikings’ last offseason and bounced on and off their practice squad.

In 2023, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and recorded 49 total tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks along with a pass defended.