Rams Activate Four Players From COVID-19 List

According to Lindsey Thiry, the Rams activated four players from the COVID-19 list on Thursday including DB Antoine Brooks, DB JuJu Hughes, TE Johnny Mundt, and DB Jake Gervase.

Of the group, Mundt remains on Los Angeles’ injured reserve.

Brooks, 24, is a former fourth-round pick by the Steelers in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He was in the first year of his four-year, $3.46 million rookie contract when Pittsburgh waived him and re-signed to their practice squad.

He bounced on and off the Steelers’ taxi squad before signing with the Rams back in September.

In 2021, Brooks has appeared in six games and recorded three tackles.