Rams Activate OL A.J. Arcuri From Practice Squad

The Rams announced that they have elevated OL AJ Arcuri from the practice squad for their Week 1 matchup.

Arcuri, 27, was a seventh-round pick by the Rams out of Michigan State back in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was waived by Los Angeles but later signed with the practice squad before being elevated to the active roster as a rookie.

Arcuri was waived again by the Rams this offseason before signing with the practice squad once again. He is now joining the active roster ahead of Week 1.

In 2022, Arcuri appeared in eight games and made one start for the Rams.