Rams Activate Rookie WR Tutu Atwell From COVID-19 List

The Los Angeles Rams announced Wednesday that they’ve activated WR Tutu Atwell from the COVID-19 list.

Atwell, 21, was a three-year starter at Louisville and was named second-team All-ACC in 2020 and first-team All-ACC in 2019. The Rams selected Atwell with pick No. 57 overall in the second round.

Atwell is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $5,908,697 million with a $1,657,234 million signing bonus.

During his three-year career at Louisville, Atwell recorded 140 receptions for 2,307 yards (16.5 YPC) and 21 touchdowns.