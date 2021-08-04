Rams Activate Rookie WR Tutu Atwell From COVID-19 List

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Los Angeles Rams announced Wednesday that they’ve activated WR Tutu Atwell from the COVID-19 list. 

Atwell, 21, was a three-year starter at Louisville and was named second-team All-ACC in 2020 and first-team All-ACC in 2019. The Rams selected Atwell with pick No. 57 overall in the second round.

Atwell is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $5,908,697 million with a $1,657,234 million signing bonus.

During his three-year career at Louisville, Atwell recorded 140 receptions for 2,307 yards (16.5 YPC) and 21 touchdowns.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply