Rams Activate WR Tyler Johnson From Practice Squad

The Rams announced that they are activating WR Tyler Johnson from the practice squad.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Activated, from Practice Squad WR Tyler Johnson — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 16, 2023

Johnson, 24, was a four-year starter at Minnesota and was named first-team All-Big Ten before being selected by the Buccaneers in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,609,420 that includes a signing bonus of $314,420 when the Buccaneers waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Texans later claimed Johnson off of waivers but cut him loose in October. He caught on with the Buccaneers’ practice squad shortly after but was released again.

Johnson signed a futures deal with the Raiders for the 2023 season but was cut in May.

In 2022, Johnson appeared in two games for the Texans, but did not catch a pass.