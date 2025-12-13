Rams Activated WR Tutu Atwell From IR, Elevated S Tanner Ingle

The Rams announced on Saturday that they have activated WR Tutu Atwell from injured reserve.
Los Angeles is also elevating S Tanner Ingle from the practice squad for Week 15.
Atwell, 26, was a second-round pick by the Rams out of Louisville in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $5,908,697 million with a $1,657,234 million signing bonus and a base salary of nearly $1.5 million in 2024.
After finishing out his rookie deal, Atwell signed a one-year, $10 million deal that is fully guaranteed.
In 2025, Atwell has appeared in six games for the Rams and caught four passes for 164 yards and one touchdown.
