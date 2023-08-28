Rams Announce 14 Cuts

The Los Angeles Rams announced 14 roster cuts on Monday as they continue the process of trimming the roster from 90 to 53.
The full list includes:
- LB Kelechi Anyalebechi
- WR Braxton Burmeister
- DB Timarcus Davis
- DB Tyon Davis
- DB Vincent Gray
- WR Tyler Hudson
- DB Tanner Ingle
- DB Jordan Jones
- G Sean Maginn
- WR Lance McCutcheon
- TE Camren McDonald
- TE Christian Sims
- DT Taron Vincent
- LB Ryan Smenda (injured)
McCutcheon, 24, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Montana State following the 2022 NFL Draft. He ended up making the roster coming out of the preseason and stayed there his entire rookie season.
In 2022, McCutcheon appeared in 10 games for the Rams and was targeted five times, but did not catch any passes.
