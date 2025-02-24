Rams Announce 2025 Coaching Staff

The Los Angeles Rams have officially announced their 2025 coaching staff under HC Sean McVay.

Here’s a list of new coaches on the staff for the upcoming season:

Former Seahawks OL coach Scott Huff as TE coach

as TE coach Former Patriots OLB coach Drew Wilkins as pass game coordinator

as pass game coordinator Former Patriots OC Alex Van Pelt as senior offensive assistant

as senior offensive assistant Former Broncos ST coordinator Ben Kotwica as assistant ST coach

as assistant ST coach Former Jets game management coordinator Dan Shamash as a game management coach

as a game management coach Former Falcons DC Jimmy Lake as a senior defensive assistant

Additionally, the Rams have promoted Nate Scheelhaase from offensive assistant to pass game coordinator. Also, DL coach Giff Smith has had run game coordinator added to his title.

Van Pelt, 54, played 12 seasons in the NFL as a quarterback for the Steelers, Chiefs and Bills. He took his first coaching job with the Frankfurt Galaxy in 2005 before landing a job with the Bills as their offensive quality control coach.

Van Pelt worked his way up to offensive coordinator in 2009 before joining the Buccaneers as their QBs coach. He later caught on with the Packers and spent six seasons in Green Bay before the Bengals hired him as their quarterback coach for the 2018 season.

He joined the Browns in 2020 as their offensive coordinator but was let go after the 2023 season. The Patriots hired him to the same role but he was let go after just one season.