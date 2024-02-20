Rams Announce Coaching Staff Changes For 2024

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have finalized their coaching staff for the upcoming 2024 season.

HC Sean McVay announces additions to Rams 2024 coaching staff. ⤵️ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 20, 2024

The list of newcomers includes:

QB coach Dave Ragone

DL coach Giff Smith

ILB coach Greg Williams

Offensive assistant Rob Calabrese

Offensive assistant Nate Scheelhaase

Assistant ST coach Chili Davis

Game management coordinator John Streicher

Smith, 55, got his start in coaching as a graduate assistant at Arkansas in 1991. After bouncing around to Georgia, Georgia Southern, Tulane, and Georgia Tech, Giff made the jump to the NFL in 2010 as the Bills’ defensive line coach.

He served as the Titans’ defensive line coach from 2014-2015 and was hired by the Chargers to the same role from 2016-2021. Los Angeles named him outside linebackers coach last offseason and he was named interim head coach after the organization parted ways with Brandon Staley.