Report: Titans QB Will Levis Has Come Up In Trade Inquiries/Discussions

According to Josina Anderson, Titans QB Will Levis has come up in “recent preliminary trade inquiries or internal discussions.”

“The Titans would like to transition” from Levis, a source tells Anderson.

However, Anderson wonders what kind of trade market there would be for Levis at this point after two disappointing seasons in Tennessee.

The Titans hold the No. 1 overall pick and there appears to be a consensus expectation that they will end up selecting Miami QB Cam Ward with the pick.

Tennessee has been linked to Russell Wilson as a veteran option, but recent reports have downplayed that idea. The Titans did, however, sign Brandon Allen to a contract last week.

Last month, Levis said he was ready to embrace the competition at quarterback this summer.

“Every year, I don’t care what position you play, I feel like it is in their best interest to do their due diligence to make sure they know who is out there, and evaluate who they feel they need to evaluate,” Levis said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “It doesn’t offend me at all. And, I know going 3-14 doesn’t get you job security anywhere, for any team. All I can do is put my head down and work to show them I can still be this team’s quarterback.”

Levis, 25, originally began his college career at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky for the 2021 season. He started two seasons for the Wildcats. The Titans selected him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the third year of a four-year $9,542,166 rookie contract with a $3,939,757 signing bonus.

In 2024, Levis appeared in 12 games for the Titans and completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also rushed 45 times for 183 yards.

We’ll have more on the Titans’ quarterback situation as the news is available.