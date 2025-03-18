Rams Signing LB Nate Landman

The Los Angeles Rams announced Tuesday that they’ve agreed to terms on a one-year deal with former Falcons ILB Nate Landman.

The Falcons declined to tender Landman an offer as a restricted free agent this offseason, which allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent.

Landman, 26, signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado in 2022. He was among their final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to the practice squad.

Atlanta re-signed him to a futures deal last offseason and he wound up cracking their active roster, eventually earning a starting role. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2024.

In 2024, Landman appeared in 13 games for the Falcons, making six starts and recording 81 total tackles, one pass defended and three forced fumbles.

