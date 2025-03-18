Packers Signing WR Mecole Hardman To One-Year Deal

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Packers are signing WR Mecole Hardman to a one-year deal on Tuesday.

The Bears also hosted Hardman for a visit but he left Chicago without a contract.

Hardman, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5 million rookie contract with the Chiefs.

Hardman was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Jets.

The Jets then traded Hardman back to the Chiefs in exchange for a swap of late-round draft picks, reuniting him with his original team. Hardman re-signed on a one-year, $1.1 million deal this offseason.

In 2024, Hardman has appeared in 12 games for the Chiefs catching 12 of 14 targets for 90 yards along with 25 returns for 335 yards.

