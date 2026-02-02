Rams Announce Extensions With HC Sean McVay & GM Les Snead

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have signed long-term extensions with HC Sean McVay and GM Les Snead.

“As we enter their 10th season together, it is only fitting to reflect on the tremendous success Sean and Les have brought to this franchise, and the indelible impact they have made on Los Angeles and the NFL,” Rams owner/chairman E. Stanley Kroenke said in a statement on Monday. “They continue to embody the standard of this franchise to compete for championships, consistently delivering a product that our fans and city can be proud of. Their collaboration embodies the We Then Me ethos we seek in our players, coaches and staff, and we are thrilled they will be leading the Los Angeles Rams for years to come.”

Jourdan Rodrigue adds the deals for Snead and McVay are the same length.

McVay, 40, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as an assistant back in 2008. He was hired a few years later by Washington as their assistant TEs coach and he managed to work his way up to offensive coordinator before the Rams brought him in as their head coach in 2017.

McVay was Coach of the Year after his first season in Los Angeles in 2017. The Rams signed him to an extension in September 2022.

In nine seasons as the Rams head coach, McVay has led the team to a record of 92-57 (61.7 percent) to go along with seven playoff appearances (10-6 record) and two trips to the Super Bowl, with one championship.

Snead, 55, was hired by the Rams as their general manager back in 2012 along with HC Jeff Fisher. Snead has led the Rams to a winning season in seven of the last eight seasons including six playoff appearances.

In his 14 years with the Rams, Snead has a record of 123-105-1 to go with an 10-6 playoff record including two Super Bowl appearances and one title.