Rams Announce Five Roster Moves

The Rams announced five roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 9 matchup with the Buccaneers, including signing T Chandler Brewer and activating LB Travin Howard from injured reserve.

The team is also activating TE Jared Pinkney and RB Ronnie Rivers from the practice squad, as well as placing LB Jake Hummel on injured reserve.

Brewer, 25, went undrafted out of Middle Tennessee back in 2019 catching on with the Rams.

He opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He signed a futures contract with the deal back in February.

In 2022, Brewer has appeared in two games for the Rams.