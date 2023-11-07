Rams Announce Four Moves Including Waiving RB Myles Gaskin

The Los Angeles Rams announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday including waiving DT Cory Durden, RB Myles Gaskin and QB Brett Rypien.

The Rams also released QB Dresser Winn from their practice squad.

Los Angeles is set to sign veteran QB Carson Wentz to be Matthew Stafford‘s backup, hence the quarterback moves from today.

Gaskin, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019. He played out his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and became an unrestricted free agent.

The Dolphins re-signed Gaskin to a one-year deal back in March of 2023 but he was among their final roster cuts heading into the season.

From there, Gaskin joined the Vikings soon after before the Rams added him to their active roster a few weeks ago.

In 2023, Gaskin has appeared in two games for the Vikings and Rams.