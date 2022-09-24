Rams Announce Four Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Rams announced four transactions on Saturday, including placing WR Van Jefferson on injured reserve.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Reserve/Injured WR Van Jefferson

• Signed to Active Roster DB Grant Haley

• Activated, from Practice Squad WR Jacob Harris

• Signed to Practice Squad LB Keir Thomas — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 24, 2022

The team is also signing DB Grant Haley to the active roster, elevating WR Jacob Harris from the practice squad, and signing LB Keir Thomas to the practice squad.

Harris, 25, was a fourth-round pick of the Rams in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $3,979,344 million with the Rams.

Harris was active for nine games for the Rams in 2021 but has yet to accrue any stats at the professional level.

During his college career at UCF, Harris appeared in 26 games over three seasons, hauling in 49 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. Harris was also a contributor on the Golden Knights’ special teams units, accruing nine tackles and one fumble recovery.