Rams Announce Fourteen Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Rams announced twelve roster moves on Saturday, including activating WR Odell Beckham, DB Donte Deayon, RB Darrell Henderson, LB Justin Hollins, TE Brycen Hopkins, LB Travin Howard, and T Alaric Jackson from the reserve list. They are also placing T Joseph Noteboom and DB Robert Rochell on the list.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Activated, from Practice Squad (COVID-19 Replacement) LB Anthony Hines III, WR Brandon Powell • Activated, from Reserve WR Odell Beckham Jr., DB Dont’e Deayon, RB Darrell Henderson Jr., LB Justin Hollins, TE Brycen Hopkins, T Alaric Jackson — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 18, 2021

The team is also elevating LB Anthony Hines and Brandon Powell to their active roster for game day. In addition, the Rams are also signing S Damarious Randall, LS Carson Tinker, and K Ryan Santoso to their practice squad.

Beckham, 29, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams.

In 2021, Beckham has appeared in six games for the Browns and four for the Rams. He’s caught 32 of 59 targets for 436 yards receiving and three touchdowns. He’s also rushed twice for 14 yards.