Rams Announce Initial Roster

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have cut their roster down to 53 players ahead of the 2024 season.
LA Rams Roster Moves:
• Waived, No Recall OL A.J. Arcuri, OL Justin Dedich, RB Zach Evans, TE Miller Forristall, DB Tanner Ingle, DB Shaun Jolly, TE Nikola Kalinic, DB Cam Lampkin, DL Tuli Letuligasenoa, OL Mike McAllister, DL David Olajiga, WR Xavier Smith, WR Drake Stoops, DB… pic.twitter.com/PpJnfZmKsy
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 27, 2024
The list of cuts includes:
- OL A.J. Arcuri
- OL Justin Dedich
- RB Zach Evans
- TE Miller Forristall
- DB Tanner Ingle
- DB Shaun Jolly
- TE Nikola Kalinic
- DB Cam Lampkin
- DL Tuli Letuligasenoa
- OL Mike McAllister
- DL David Olajiga
- WR Xavier Smith
- WR Drake Stoops
- DB Jason Taylor II
- OLB Keir Thomas
- OL Zachary Thomas
- OLB Zachary VanValkenburg
- WR Sam Wiglusz
- DE Anthony Goodlow (injured)
In addition, the Rams placed OL K.T. Leveston, DL Larrell Murchison and DB Tre’Vius Tomlinson on injured reserve. Leveston and Murchison received return designations, Tomlinson is out for the season.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!