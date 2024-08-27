Rams Announce Initial Roster

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have cut their roster down to 53 players ahead of the 2024 season. 

The list of cuts includes: 

  1. OL A.J. Arcuri
  2. OL Justin Dedich
  3. RB Zach Evans
  4. TE Miller Forristall
  5. DB Tanner Ingle
  6. DB Shaun Jolly
  7. TE Nikola Kalinic
  8. DB Cam Lampkin
  9. DL Tuli Letuligasenoa
  10. OL Mike McAllister
  11. DL David Olajiga
  12. WR Xavier Smith
  13. WR Drake Stoops
  14. DB Jason Taylor II
  15. OLB Keir Thomas
  16. OL Zachary Thomas
  17. OLB Zachary VanValkenburg
  18. WR Sam Wiglusz
  19. DE Anthony Goodlow (injured)

In addition, the Rams placed OL K.T. Leveston, DL Larrell Murchison and DB Tre’Vius Tomlinson on injured reserve. Leveston and Murchison received return designations, Tomlinson is out for the season. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply