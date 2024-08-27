Rams Announce Initial Roster

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have cut their roster down to 53 players ahead of the 2024 season.

The list of cuts includes:

OL A.J. Arcuri OL Justin Dedich RB Zach Evans TE Miller Forristall DB Tanner Ingle DB Shaun Jolly TE Nikola Kalinic DB Cam Lampkin DL Tuli Letuligasenoa OL Mike McAllister DL David Olajiga WR Xavier Smith WR Drake Stoops DB Jason Taylor II OLB Keir Thomas OL Zachary Thomas OLB Zachary VanValkenburg WR Sam Wiglusz DE Anthony Goodlow (injured)

In addition, the Rams placed OL K.T. Leveston, DL Larrell Murchison and DB Tre’Vius Tomlinson on injured reserve. Leveston and Murchison received return designations, Tomlinson is out for the season.