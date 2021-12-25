Rams Announce Six Moves, Including Activating RB Cam Akers From IR

The Los Angeles Rams announced six roster moves on Sunday, including activating RB Cam Akers from injured reserve.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Activated, from Reserve RB Cam Akers, RB Buddy Howell

• Activated, from Practice Squad (Standard elevation) DB Grant Haley

• Activated, from Practice Squad (COVID-19 Replacement) WR Brandon Powell

• Waived LB Jamir Jones, RB Mekhi Sargent — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 25, 2021

The Rams are also activating RB Buddy Howell, elevating DB Grant Haley and WR Brandon Powell, and waiving LB Jamir Jones and RB Mekhi Sargent.

Akers suffered a torn Achilles while training this offseason this summer and was later placed on injured reserve. Despite being activated, he will not be traveling with the team to Minnesota to play against the Vikings.

Adam Schefter notes that the team is activating him so that he can be on the roster for three games and receive credit towards his pension, adding that he is more likely to play in the post-season.

Akers, 22, was a second-round pick of the Rams last year. He’s in the second year of his four-year, $6,173,035 contract that included a $2,049,480 signing bonus.

In 2020, Akers appeared in 13 games for the Rams and rushed for 625 yards on 145 carries (4.3 YPC) to go along with 11 receptions for 123 yards receiving and three total touchdowns.