Rams Announce Three Moves Including Activating TE Tyler Higbee

The Los Angeles Rams announced three roster moves on Tuesday, including activating TE Tyler Higbee from injured reserve.

LA Rams Roster Moves:

• Activated, from Reserve TE Tyler Higbee

• Reserve/Injured LB Nick Hampton

• Signed Practice Squad Veteran LB Rashad Weaverpic.twitter.com/664kRCrYEL — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 17, 2024

The Rams also signed OLB Rashad Weaver to the practice squad and placed OLB Nick Hampton on injured reserve.

Higbee, 31, was drafted by the Rams in the fourth round out of Western Kentucky in 2016. He signed a four-year $2.92 million rookie contract, including a $580,860 signing bonus.

Higbee was entering the final year of his deal when he signed a four-year, $29 million extension with the Rams. He was slated to make a base salary of $6.25 million in 2023 when he signed another three-year, $27 million extension.

In 2023, Higbee appeared in 15 games for the Rams and caught 47 passes on 70 targets for 495 yards receiving and two touchdowns.