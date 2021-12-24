Rams Announce Three Moves Including Activating TE Tyler Higbee

The Los Angeles Rams announced three moves on Friday including activating S Jordan Fuller and TE Tyler Higbee from the COVID-19 list. They also designated RB Buddy Howell to return from the injured reserve.

Higbee, 28, was drafted by the Rams in the fourth round out of Western Kentucky in 2016. He signed a four-year $2.92 million rookie contract, including a $580,860 signing bonus.

He was entering the final year of his deal when he signed a four-year, $29 million extension with the Rams. He’s slated to make base salaries of $6.25 million in 2022 and 2023.

In 2021, Higbee has appeared in 12 games for the Rams and caught 44 passes for 395 yards receiving and three touchdowns.