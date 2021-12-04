Rams Announce Three Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Rams announced Saturday that they’ve placed RB Buddy Howell on injured reserve and elevated WR Brandon Powell and RB Mekhi Sargent to their active roster.

Aaron Wilson first reported that the Rams were placing Howell on the injured reserve.

Wilson added that Howell is expected to be designated to return when eligible, so his hip injury doesn’t appear to be season-ending.

Howell, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Florida Atlantic back in 2018 when he signed on with the Dolphins. The Texans then claimed him off waivers when Miami waived him coming out of the preseason.

After playing out his contract in Houston, Howell re-signed with the Texans on a one-year $1.5 million extension. He then caught on with the Rams practice squad back in September.

In 2021, Howell has appeared in seven games and recorded five rushing attempts for 11 yards (2.2 YPC) and no touchdowns.