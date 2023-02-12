Rams Assistant HC Thomas Brown Having Second Interviews With Bucs & Panthers

According to Tom Pelissero, Rams assistant HC Thomas Brown is flying out to Tampa Bay to have a second, in-person interview with the Buccaneers for their offensive coordinator job.

After that, he’ll go to Charlotte for a second interview with the Panthers on Thursday.

Brown has been a hot name this hiring cycle, as he’s been requested for interviews by most of the teams looking to hire an offensive coordinator and also spoke with the Texans about their head coaching vacancy.

Brown, 36, is a former NFL running back who played for the Falcons and Browns during his career. His coaching career began in 2011 as Georgia’s strength and conditioning coach and became the running backs coach for Chattanooga, Marshall, Wisconsin, and Georgia before becoming Miami’s offensive coordinator from 2016-2018.

After one season as South Carolina’s running backs coach, Brown was hired by the Rams in 2020 to the same position. He was promoted to assistant head coach and TE coach in 2022.