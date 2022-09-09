Rams C Brian Allen Out 2-4 Weeks Following Knee Surgery

Rams HC Sean McVay told reporters on Friday that C Brian Allen is having a “procedure” on his knee and will be out two to four weeks, per Stu Jackson.

McVay added that Coleman Shelton will slide over to center with Tremayne Anchrum Jr taking over at right guard for Shelton.

It will be interesting to see if the Rams place Allen on injured reserve, which would cost him at least four games, or they opt carry him on the active roster.

Allen, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Rams back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million contract.

Allen was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal with the Rams this past March.

In 2022, Allen has appeared in one game for the Rams.