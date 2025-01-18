Rams Call Up Two Players For Divisional Playoff Game

The Los Angeles Rams announced Saturday that they’ve elevated OL A.J. Arcuri and OLB Keir Thomas to their active roster for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

The Rams elevated Thomas for their Wildcard game against the Vikings last week.

Thomas, 26, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State following the 2022 draft.

He has spent most of his first three seasons on the team’s practice squad after being let go following training camp every year.

In 2024, Thomas appeared in one game for the Rams and recorded three total tackles including a tackle for loss.