Rams CB Ahkello Witherspoon Suffered Broken Clavicle

Per Sarah Barshop, Rams HC Sean McVay announced that veteran Rams CB Ahkello Witherspoon suffered a broken clavicle on Sunday.
Witherspoon, 29, is a former third-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.88 million contract that included a $973,572 signing bonus.
The Seahawks signed Whitherspoon to a one-year contract worth $4 million in 2021. However, Seattle traded Witherspoon to the Steelers coming out of camp. He re-signed to a two-year deal in Pittsburgh in 2023.
The Steelers elected to cut Witherspoon back in May of 2023, and he signed on with the Rams. Los Angeles re-signed him to a one-year deal last offseason and brought him back on another one-year deal in 2025.
In 2024, Witherspoon appeared in 13 games for the Rams and recorded 31 tackles, one interception, and nine pass defenses.
