Rams CB Jalen Ramsey ‘Very Likely’ To Be Traded

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Rams have had trade talks involving CB Jalen Ramsey.

Sources tell Pelissero that they believe it’s “very likely” Ramsey will be traded in the coming weeks.

Ramsey is owed $17 million in 2023 as part of a front-loaded deal that pays him an average $20 million.

The Rams are clearly looking to shed salary this offseason, so more moves could be coming beyond Ramsey. Even so, Ramsey has been a premium defensive player for a while now and it will be interesting to see how this market develops.

Ramsey, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He signed a four-year, $23.35 million contract and is set to make a base salary of $3.63 million in 2019.

The Jaguars picked up Ramsey’s fifth-year option that will cost them around $13 million for the 2020 season before trading him to the Rams for two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection.

He signed a five-year, $105 million extension before the start of the 2020 season.

In 2022, Ramsey appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and recorded 88 tackles, two sacks, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, a recovery and 18 pass defenses.

We’ll have more regarding Ramsey as the news is available.