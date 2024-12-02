Rams Claimed CB Emmanuel Forbes

The Los Angeles Rams have claimed former Commanders CB Emmanuel Forbes off waivers, per Adam Schefter.
The former first-round pick was cut yesterday in just his second season. Los Angeles needs help in the secondary and is willing to roll the dice on Forbes, who is still owed a notable chunk as a former first-rounder.
Forbes struggled as a rookie and this season, and with a new regime in place different than the one that drafted him, there wasn’t as much patience for him to work through things in Washington.
Forbes, 23, was a first-round pick of the Commanders in the 2023 draft out of Mississippi State. He signed a four-year, $15 million rookie contract through 2026 and is making a base salary of $915k in 2024.
In 2024, Forbes has appeared in six games for Washington and recorded seven total tackles, one pass defense and an interception.
