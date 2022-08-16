Rams Claiming DL T.J. Carter, Waiving WR Warren Jackson

The Los Angeles Rams announced that they have claimed DL T.J. Carter off of waivers from the Saints and are waiving injured WR Warren Jackson.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Claimed and Awarded DE T.J. Carter

• Waived/Injured, Prior to Cut to 53 WR Warren Jackson — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 16, 2022

Carter, 23, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky back in April of 2020. He lasted a few months in Arizona before getting cut and signing with the Saints. However, he was among New Orleans’ final roster cuts coming out of training camp.

Carter signed with the Steelers in April of 2021 but was again waived at the end of the preseason. He had a stint with the Rams this past May.

During his college career, Carter appeared in 50 games and recorded 71 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, six sacks, and five pass defenses.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.