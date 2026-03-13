Rams Continue To Monitor Eagles WR A.J. Brown For Potential Trade

According to Dianna Russini, the Rams continue to monitor the status of Eagles WR A.J. Brown and remain interested in potentially acquiring him in a trade.

Russini was told that Los Angeles discussed trading for Brown last week before they made a move for CB Trent McDuffie. Although dialogue has slowed down, the Rams are still keeping an eye on him.

This is the first time the Rams have come up as a potential destination for Brown. Last week, it was reported that the Chargers, Chiefs, Bills, and Patriots were on Brown’s wishlist.

Of those teams, the Patriots agreed to terms with Packers WR Romeo Doubs. However, Karen Guregian was told this will not preclude New England from continuing to pursue a trade for Brown.

Brown, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract before the Titans traded him to the Eagles for a first and third-round pick.

He then re-signed with the Eagles on a four-year, $100 million contract that included $57 million guaranteed.

However, the Eagles later signed Brown to a three-year, $96 million extension that includes $84 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Brown appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and caught 78 passes on 121 targets for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns.