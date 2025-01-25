Rams Could Extend RB Kyren Williams This Offseason

Rams GM Les Snead said he anticipates talking to RB Kyren Williams about a contract extension this offseason.

“I think that’s something that’s going to be on the plate,” Snead said, via the team’s website. “He would be someone that after three years you could begin discussing, let’s call it, renegotiating, starting anew. Because I do think Kyren is someone who is a Ram and has a very impactful role for us.”

Williams, 24, was a fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame in the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $3,970,404 rookie deal and is set to make a base salary of $985,000 in 2025.

In 2024, Williams appeared in 16 games for the Rams and rushed for 1,299 yards on 316 carries (4.1 YPC) to go along with 34 receptions for 182 yards receiving and two total touchdowns.

