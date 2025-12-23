Rams Cut Two Players Tuesday

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have waived DB Christopher Smith II.

Additionally, the Rams have released CB Alex Johnson from the practice squad.

Smith II, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Georgia. He signed a four-year rookie deal through 2026 but was waived in November 2025 and claimed by the Rams.

In 2025, Smith has appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and Rams and recorded three total tackles.