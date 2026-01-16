Rams DC Chris Shula Interviewing With Steelers, Ravens & Dolphins Friday

According to Albert Breer, Rams DC Chris Shula is scheduled to interview with the Steelers, Ravens and Dolphins on Friday.

Shula, 39, is the son of Dave Shula and the grandson of Hall of Fame coach Don Shula. He began his coaching career with the Chargers as a defensive quality control coach back in 2015.

He then became an assistant linebackers coach for the Rams during the 2017 season and was promoted to OLB coach in 2019. Since then, he’s moved around the staff a bit, coaching linebackers and defensive backs before moving back to outside linebackers/pass rush coordinator in 2023.

Los Angeles promoted him to defensive coordinator in 2024.

In 2025, the Rams defense ranked No. 10 in scoring and No. 17 in total defense, including No. 12 in rushing and No. 19 against the pass.

