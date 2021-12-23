Rams Designate RB Cam Akers To Return From IR

The Los Angeles Rams announced Thursday that they’ve officially designated RB Cam Akers to return from Injured Reserve.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Designated for Return RB Cam Akers — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 23, 2021

This opens a three-week window of time for the Rams to activate him from injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster.

Akers suffered a torn Achilles while training this offseason this summer and was later placed on injured reserve. Reports said that a return for the postseason was still an option for Akers and it looks like things are trending in that direction.

Getting Akers back would be a huge lift for the Rams.

Akers, 22, was a second-round pick of the Rams last year. He’s in the second year of his four-year, $6,173,035 contract that included a $2,049,480 signing bonus.

In 2020, Akers appeared in 13 games for the Rams and rushed for 625 yards on 145 carries (4.3 YPC) to go along with 11 receptions for 123 yards receiving and three total touchdowns.